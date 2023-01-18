PERRY TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are trying to identify four individuals who burglarized a Perry Township auto parts business in December.

The men broke into Auto Parts, Inc. in the 100 block of Ridge Road in the early morning hours of December 30.

According to investigators, the burglars stole several catalytic converters, a cash box, and a cordless drill, with an estimated total value of $3,500.

All four were wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts and face coverings.

State Police said one of the burglars was armed with a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine, and his sweathshirt appeared to have a “Puma” logo on it.

Another was wearing what appeared to be a paintball-type mask.

Anyone with information should contact Pennsylvania State Police, Hamburg Station, at (610) 562-6885 and reference incident number PA2022-1658655.