READING, Pa. – A local state lawmaker says she wants to get help to seniors as tax season begins.
State Rep. Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz (D-129) visited Centro Hispano in Reading on Tuesday. She says she's helping seniors apply for property tax and rent rebates.
Cepeda-Freytiz says getting even small costs removed or money back helps.
"We're meeting people where they're at," she said. "We're making it very easy for them to get these services, make these services accessible and attainable."
"So important to be at any seniors' center — any center that people can congregate and it's easy for them to get to," she added.
Cepeda-Freytiz says she'll be returning to the Centro Hispano on Thursdays.
She'll also be at the Northwest Library in Reading on Valentine's Day and the Spring Township municipal building on Feb. 22.