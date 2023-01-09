MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. – In a letter to newly-elected Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi, Republican state Rep. Jim Gregory called for the Speaker's resignation.
Gregory claims the Democrat said he would change his party registration to Independent. He said the Speaker then told him on Saturday he was only thinking about it. Rozzi had said as Speaker he would act as an Independent, not caucusing with Democrats or Republicans.
"I thought at the time, he did not say in interviews that I saw, he did not say he would change his party registration, and there's a difference there," said Terry Madonna, political analyst.
He would be able to be an independent speaker with a Democratic party registration.
In the letter, Gregory wrote that Rozzi made a commitment to uphold a promise to him, to the House and to the people of Pennsylvania. Gregory's letter reads, in part: "The bonds of trust between friends — as close as you and I have been — are now broken."
Republicans currently hold the edge in the House, but three special elections in heavily Democratic seats are set for February. The results of those elections could change the majority. Madonna said it is hard for him to believe that Rozzi would switch his party registration in the event Democrats gain control.
"Why do you think they would let an Independent who doesn't caucus with them remain as speaker?" Madonna said. "So, this has a number of complicated elements to it that we're just going to have to see how it will all play out."
In the letter, Gregory said seeing Rozzi become Speaker was the absolute professional highlight of their time as state representatives. He touched on how he and Rozzi are both survivors of sexual abuse.
69 News has reached out Rozzi regarding the letter, but we have not heard back.