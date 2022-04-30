NEW RINGGOLD, Pa. - The father of Jill Saunders, a candidate for state representative, allegedly assaulted another candidate Wednesday evening at an event at the New Ringgold Fire Company, police say.
According to a report from the state police in Hamburg, James Saunders, 75 of Kempton, Pa., was accused of elbowing the other candidate, an unnamed 55-year-old woman, in the back during a scheduled break at the event.
He was cited by state police for harassment by physical contact, and no injuries were reported.
Jill Saunders is running in the Republican primary for State District 124 on May 17.