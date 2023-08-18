READING, Pa. - At Lauer's Park Elementary School, state Rep. Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz led the rally to pressure the state Senate to pass her bill that would allow non-U.S. citizens to teach in Pennsylvania schools.

Bill 1067 — already passed by the state House — would allow immigrant teachers with certificates and experience to teach in Pennsylvania public schools if they have a valid immigrant visa, a work visa, or a valid employment authorization document that allows them to work in the United States.

"We have an abundance of people right here in our backyard with teaching degrees, with teaching experience but they come into a barrier when they apply for certification," says Cepeda-Freytiz.

Freytiz, the main sponsor of the House bill, says several schools in our region continue to have teacher vacancies with the school year just days away. She says neighboring states, such as New York, New Jersey or West Virginia, do not require citizenship to teach.

"I'm trying to find ways that are common sense and cost-effective that we can initiate immediately to provide some relief to our schools," says Cepeda-Freytiz.

As the law stands, only those who apply for a certificate to teach a foreign language or have a green card and sign an affidavit of intent to become a U.S. citizen can obtain their teaching certificate, but that has a cost.

She says allowing those certified to teach will let them contribute to the economy. And she says it will help Dreamers who get teaching degrees and face this hurdle.

"You have a lot of DACA students who are pursuing degrees in education and they want to give back," says Cepeda-Freytiz.

Now the state Senate will consider a version of the bill. For now, Republican Sen.David Argall says in a statement,

"The Senate Education Committee is currently reviewing the bill. Finding bipartisan solutions to the educator workforce shortage is a top priority for us."

Cepeda says that people in favor of the bill should contact members of the Pennsylvania Senate to express their support.