With toll booths continuing to remain vacant due to the pandemic and the state expecting drivers to pay the tolls mailed to them, State Rep. Manny Guzman (D)-127th District says many are passing through, but not paying up.
"In 2020, what we saw was over 11 million trips went through the PA Turnpike without tolls being collected and that was according to documents obtained by the Associated Press," Guzman said.
Guzman says those dodged fares equal $104 million in lost revenue, a lot of which goes to improve the road conditions of the turnpike itself. He also says people are finding ways to avoid having their license plates scanned when traveling. His solution?
"I am proposing bringing back the toll workers during peak hours so we ensure that every person possible is paying their fair share for a ride," Guzman said.
Guzman says there has been pushback, but he points to other states making good use of a hybrid model for toll collecting to make sure more revenue is coming in for the state.
"Other states are doing this effectively and efficiently. I believe there is a way to do this safely, too. Look, I'm not saying we go back to collecting coins, you can use a debit and credit card," Guzman said.
Guzman says he plans on introducing legislation in Harrisburg to get collectors back in their booths.