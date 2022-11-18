HAMBURG, Pa. - It's a big change: A long-time state lawmaker who represented parts of Berks County for decades is now representing a different part of Pennsylvania.

State Sen. Dave Argall (R) closed both of his Berks offices in Hamburg and Spring Township Friday.

Argall says the once-in-a-decade redistricting process changed 40% of his district.

"I have a lot of new people to meet in Carbon and Luzerne County," said Sen. Argall.

That's because Argall will now serve all of Carbon and Schuylkill counties and the city of Hazleton in Luzerne County.

"I told my friends in Berks County I will no longer be a senator with a shingle out on Third Street in Hamburg, but I am still available anytime they need help," he added.

Argall says he is still trying to work through what happens with staff members from the Spring Township and Hamburg offices.

"It's a big change," he commented.

The Republican lawmaker reflected on some of the biggest changes he supported during his tenure in Berks.

"The biggest projects were rebuilding Route 222 from Reading down to Lancaster. I think that was more than $100 million," said Sen. Argall. "If I ever write a poli-sci text book, Argall's law is going to stipulate that everything takes much longer than it should. We have saved lives and I really think we improved traffic flow."

According to Argall, other improvements in Berks include Route 61, the addition of Cabelas, and changes to Sinking Spring's downtown. Looking forward, he says he hopes his colleagues in the Senate can determine the fate of the former Hamburg State Center in Windsor Township that closed in 2018.

"So the Hamburg State Center just doesn't sit there empty and deteriorating for years," he said.