HAMBURG BOROUGH, Pa. – A Pennsylvania state senator told a large group of Berks County residents Thursday night that the biggest challenge facing conservatives right now is a lack of unity.
Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who represents the 33rd district, was the featured speaker Thursday night for the July meeting of the Berks County Patriots, which describes itself as a nonprofit and nonpartisan group "committed to restoring and promoting conservative values and ideals."
Well over 300 people packed the non-air-conditioned Hamburg Field House on a very warm summer's night.
"We don't have to agree on every single vote, but we have to stick together," Mastriano said. "Everything we fought to defend is on the line. I am appealing to everyone in this room to put aside differences and let's stay focused."
Mastriano is a vocal proponent of election reform. Late last month, however, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed an election reform bill that would have included the expansion of voter identification, a signature-matching requirement, shortened registration deadlines and population-limited drop boxes.
About two weeks ago, Mastriano called for a forensic audit of the November 2020 presidential election and issued letters to three Pennsylvania counties — Philadelphia, York and Tioga — demanding the materials needed for a forensic audit be handed over by July 31.
As chair of the Intergovernmental Operations Committee, Mastriano said he has the right to call for the audit.
However, no concerns over widespread election fraud in November's election have been raised by any county election board, prosecutor or state official in Pennsylvania.
Wanda Murren, communications director at the Pennsylvania State Department, which oversees the state's election process, confirmed that the state itself has not initiated an audit.
"Pennsylvania counties, despite a convergence of difficult circumstances, ran a free, fair and accurate election in 2020," Murren said in a prepared statement last Wednesday. "The majority of Pennsylvanians – and Americans – are satisfied with that truth."
Mastriano said he was inspired to be the catalyst for a forensic audit after visiting the state of Arizona, which is in the process of conducting such an audit.
"I have heard criticism that I am doing this as a political stunt," he said. "I did not go to Arizona in the dead heat of summer to enjoy myself and I did not use taxpayer dollars to do so."
Mastriano said the audit in Arizona has already uncovered tens of thousands of votes that have issues.
The Associated Press reported that a hand count of a statistical sample of ballots in Arizona matched the machine count, and two post-election audits found no manipulation of the machines. Trump lost Arizona by 10,457 votes.
"It's bad enough dealing with Democrats and the media, but it's hard to deal to deal with Republicans who want to find fault with everything we do," Mastriano said.
He also said that if the three counties fail to respond to his request by the deadline, he will need a majority within his committee to authorize sending subpoenas for the materials.
In a letter written this week, three commissioners in York County — two Republican and one Democrat — did respond to Mastriano, raising questions about the legality of his demand, the cost to the county and their lack of staff to complete the project, according to AP reporting.
On Tuesday, the three commissioners in rural Republican-controlled Tioga County also responded, announcing the county will not allow third-party access to its voting machines.
"You can't get more free and honest than with the results of a forensic investigation," Mastriano said. "I don't know why the left and the media are afraid of transparency."
Mastriano had strong words against Wolf, saying he acted like a juvenile in asking President Joseph Biden to come to Philadelphia earlier this week to give a speech.
Biden delivered a message in Philadelphia on Tuesday condemning all Republican-driven voting reform legislation.
"That tells us that they are afraid of what is going to come out," Mastriano said, referring to the outcome of an audit.
"These are strange times in Pennsylvania," he added. "I have nothing to win or lose and I will always tell you the truth."
Mastriano said the residents of Pennsylvania have to stop settling for what he calls bad politicians.
"We are going to be facing big issues for governor and our senators and we have to choose wisely," he said. "So much is at stake and I truly believe our republic is on the precipice. It took someone like Donald J. Trump to make a difference, and he did. Trump was willing to do the right thing no matter what the cost."
Mastriano said if like-minded Republicans stand together, they can pick political candidates above what the establishment wants.
"The establishment wants to pick someone they can control," he said. "So much is at stake and we need the mind and wisdom of God."
Sam Brancadora, chairman of the board of directors for the Berks County Patriots, said the meetings on third Thursday continue to draw more people each month.
"And yes, we are protesting," Brancadora said. "And every meeting we have going forward should be considered a peaceful protest."
Earlier Thursday, the Berks County elections board said it would not allow third-party access to its voting machines if it were asked to do so.