MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. – The COVID-19 pandemic has had many negative impacts on communities across the country, but one of the positive outcomes has been to shine a light on people who struggle with basic needs.
One of those needs is food insecurity, which is the struggle some people face to put food on the table for their families.
In an effort to show how the Berks County community has responded to the need, state Sen. Judy Schwank hosted a virtual roundtable discussion with a panel of experts who spoke about ways to combat hunger.
"The coronavirus has made us all the more aware of how prevalent food insecurity is here in Berks County," said Schwank, a Democrat. "Not to be hungry is a human right. Going all the way back to President Franklin Roosevelt — when they were talking about a human bill of rights — that was one of the concepts they talked about. But even today we still face these issues that we haven't been able to fix."
"When a loaf of bread is practically $5, and your hourly wage is not much more than that, it is difficult to feed a family," Schwank said.
According to Feeding America, which is a network of more than 200 food banks across the country, almost 10% of the Berks County population, or 40,000 residents, face issues related to food insecurity.
Gisele Fetterman, Pennsylvania's second lady and a cofounder of 412 Food Rescue in Pittsburgh, said her family came to the United States as immigrants and for a time had to dumpster dive for food.
"For me, it was a shock to see perfectly good food being thrown out," Fetterman said. "Five states have laws to prevent food waste, but Pennsylvania is not one of them. So many are still discarding food and that's something that we have the power to solve."
Schwank confirmed that Pennsylvania has no laws to address food waste.
"That is certainly something that should be addressed, she said.
Also participating on the panel was Russell Redding, the state's secretary of agriculture.
"For a lot of us, we were inconvenienced [by the pandemic], but when you are inconvenienced every day, that's food insecurity," Redding said. "While we were stressed, we have seen too many people with food insecurity."
Redding said two million Pennsylvanians faced issues related to hunger in the past year.
"We anticipate that number will be sustained because we know this pandemic is going to linger," Redding said.
Brian Whorl, the state's human services program specialist supervisor, said one of the problems with the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program is the stigma associated with receiving the benefits.
"This is not a negative program," Whorl said of SNAP. "It's here to help people get healthy nutritional food on people's plates. With COVID in the forefront, we made definite improvements to SNAP so we could get as many people as possible the help they needed."
Jay Worrall, president of Helping Harvest, said from March 2020 through February 2021, Helping Harvest distributed 11.2 million pounds of food, which was almost double from the previous year.
"Over the course of the year, we found resources to help purchase new trucks and hire new employees, but our biggest need is food products," Worrall said.
He also said donations from the retail streams have been down because more food is being consumed from grocery stores.
In addition, more people are being served because many had previously not accepted food from any charitable food system because of pride or shame, he noted.
"But there's been so much focus on food insecurity that it has reduced the amount of shame from getting food from a charitable food network," Worrall said. "We have to be prepared for higher volumes and will have to figure out where the resources are."
Sandra Wise, executive director of Friend Inc. Community Services, Kutztown, said her food pantry has seen a 40% increase in individuals it serves.
"It is interesting to see and sad to see that so many people need assistance," Wise said.
Rev. Mary Wolfe, pastor of Hope Lutheran Church, Reading, said her church will soon open the Café Esperanza, a restaurant than enables people to pay what they are able to pay.
"We decided we needed to break down the barriers between people who can enjoy a meal and pay for it with those who can't," Wolfe said. "We wanted to open a restaurant that will draw people from all walks of life so they can get to know people from different economic backgrounds."
"Some people are really at a loss of what to do," she added. "Many have to rely on sources which they didn’t even know existed."
Schwank called the members of the panel heroes who ensure people do not go hungry.
"You've all said this is our new normal, and that this is what we can anticipate that there will be a higher demand," she said.
Schwank urged people to donate to the food banks and other food programs.