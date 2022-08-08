State Sen. Judy Schwank is calling on the Berks County Commissioners to create a panel to review election issues in the county.

It comes after a report highlighted problems with electronic pollbooks during the Pennsylvania primary that led to a judge keeping polls in Berks open for an extra hour.

Schwank says a panel should be convened to develop a plan of action for this fall.

She says it's important for voters to have faith in their elections.

The commissioners say they are working to address the issues identified in the report and plan to require more training for poll workers.