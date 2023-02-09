READING, Pa. –Berks County Commissioners on Thursday morning heard from State Senator Judith Schwank, a Ruscombmanor Township Democrat, regarding the state’s whole home repairs program.

“The legislative item that I wanted to discuss with you is a new program, the whole home repairs program,” Schwank said. “And the reason I'm here, is because I feel very strongly about this, and I feel that it's very important that we really work together on making sure that this program works well in Berks County.”

The whole home repairs program will provide $100 million for residential home repairs in over 64 counties in the state.

“It sounds like a lot, but when you think about having to spread that over 64 counties, it's not that much, but I think it can be significant for us,” Schwank said.

“I think that it's such a unique opportunity for us in the Commonwealth,” she said. “In my years in in government, both county government and state government, I haven't seen a program like this that comes along very often that directly can help individual homeowners and landlords with a minimum number of properties.”

Schwank said the legislation had bi-partisan support and that it originated in the state senate.

“Our allocation for the whole home program in Berks is about $3.5 million, but actually what will be available in terms of repairs is about $2.8 million because some of it's going to be used for workforce development and certainly there's administrative costs.”

“I think we need to get the word out about this opportunity, even though it's going to be oversubscribed, I still think we need to make sure that everybody knows about it and the actual application process has to be one that's friendly to people,” Schwank added.

County Commissioner Michael Rivera said the county program will be administered by the County Redevelopment Authority, with the city portion being handled by Habitat for Humanity.

Applications are expected to be available on the county website.

“I would say to you that I'm hopeful that if this works, that we can get more state funding in next year's budget in order to extend this program and maybe make it a permanent function of the state or a feature in the state budget,” Schwank said. “I feel it's that important with the kind of work that this can do in communities, not just through our county, but in the entire Commonwealth in terms of being able to make sure that we improve our housing stock.”