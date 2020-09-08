WEST READING, Pa. – Pennsylvania restaurants will soon be able to have an indoor seating capacity of 50%, but that comes at a cost.
The state said Tuesday that restaurants will only be able to serve alcohol until 10 p.m., and officials say it’s because of increased cases of coronavirus in young people.
“We didn’t want them (young people) to congregate in restaurants slash bars and be all together, and so we put in the mitigation effort to prevent them (establishments) from serving liquor after 10 o’clock,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, state health secretary.
Mazi Greek Inspired on Penn Avenue in West Reading is that rare new restaurant that opened during the pandemic and is looking forward to the new 50% occupancy rule.
“I think the restaurant industry has a lot of restrictions as opposed to big box stores, convenience stores that have basically no restrictions, so we are glad to see we are at least at 50%,” said George Zeppos of Mazi.
Those at Mazi see it as helpful for larger restaurants, but there are still difficulties for more intimate locales like those on Penn Avenue.
“We are still faced with a challenge of still socially distancing and making sure we’re not exceeding our occupancy restrictions, so the pendulum is swinging hard on both areas right now for us,” Zeppos said.
As a new restaurant in West Reading continues to adjust, next door in Wyomissing, after losing a location, one business is looking forward to gaining more customers.
“We got cut down to 45 people, still no bar seating but we get to at least go up to about 90 people inside,” said Randy McKinley of the Sly Fox Taphouse. “We will get to use our beer hall tables, all of our high tops, so we're excited about that.”
From Penn Avenue into Wyomissing, the area lends itself to jumping from place to place, but the new 10 p.m. alcohol restriction, coupled with kitchens closing earlier, could change the dynamic of businesses in the area.
“The people who walk the avenue, we'll see what that (change) does for us,” McKinley said. “We're really only open till 11 on Thursday, Friday and Saturdays, but we do have a great nighttime crowd. We will see what that does for us.”
The new indoor capacity and alcohol restrictions are expected to take effect Sept. 21.