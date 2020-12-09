HARRISBURG, Pa. – Yet another masked news conference took place in Harrisburg on Tuesday, but the main focus brought attention back to a problem that existed prior to the coronavirus pandemic: opioid overdoses.
“The department is looking at hotspots across the state that have seen these increases and is developing a plan of action to assist these counties and these regions,” said Ray Barishansky, deputy secretary of health preparedness and community protection.
What's the picture in Berks County? According to District Attorney John Adams, there have been a dozen more overdose deaths compared to this time last year.
"We are seeing an uptick in the number of people who are dying because of overdoses, and most of those overdose deaths surround the use of opioids,” said Adams.
Officials are urging those struggling with opioid addictions, as well as their family and friends, to use the resources available, like Caron Treatment Centers, the Council on Chemical Abuse, and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration hotline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
“There is hope through the help that's available for all Pennsylvanians, even during the pandemic," said Jennifer Smith, secretary of drug and alcohol programs. "Pennsylvania's drug and alcohol providers are open and operational."
Officials say they're well aware of the greater challenges facing those trying to get into recovery, with increased isolation due to the virus.
"We know it's a difficult environment out there,” Adams said. “But there's a lot of avenues to seek help here in Berks County. We have some great providers of care."
With this latest push from the state to spotlight available drug treatment resources, it's a reminder of other important issues besides COVID-19.
"I think that we need to continue to fund our treatment providers to provide them the appropriate resources that we can get people into treatment,” Adams said.