READING, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police have issued a statewide Amber Alert for Janae Kalia-Henry.

The 13-year-old girl was last seen in the area of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading at approximately 2 a.m. Wednesday.

She was reported to have been abducted by an unknown male and placed into a silver Chevrolet Traverse with a Pennsylvania license plate. The plate number is unknown.

Janae is described as having black hair and brown eyes. She's 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 106 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and pink and purple pants.

Anyone who sees Janae Kalia-Henry or the vehicle is urged to call 911.