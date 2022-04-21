SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — Something exciting is brewing in Shoey.
"I think I screamed once, and was jumping up and down," said Kyle Lord, the director of Keystone Military Families. "It's very exciting for us."
The Shoemakersville-based nonprofit is the beneficiary of a statewide fundraiser, organized by craft beer blog and media site Breweries in PA.
"It's literally 100% Pennsylvania veteran-made beer in support of Pennsylvania veterans," said Chad Balbi, a co-owner of Breweries in PA.
Each year, the company assembles a team of brewers to collaborate on a beer to raise money for a veterans cause. This year, the brewers voted overwhelmingly for Keystone Military Families. Breweries in PA revealed to 69 News the logo for this year's beer: Adapt and Overcome Danger Zone Pale Ale.
"We settled on a low-ABV pale ale," Balbi said. "You should get some tropical notes out of it."
One of the more than 20 Pennsylvania breweries involved is West Reading's Willow Creek Brewing, who vouched for Keystone Military Families.
"They're a very strong organization. They do a lot to help military families," said Willow Creek's president, Mark Camlin, an Air Force and Army veteran. "Whenever we took our oath of office, when we took our oath to join the military, that that oath never expired."
"You know, the last couple years have been terrible as far as fundraising goes," said Lord, "so to have something this big, and something statewide, just really made my heart jump."
You can find Danger Zone Pale Ale on tap and in cans at select breweries across Pennsylvania on Memorial Day weekend.