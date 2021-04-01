READING, Pa. — For the second consecutive week, the Berks County commissioners were updated on COVID-19 data, which reveals case numbers are headed in the wrong direction.
Brian Gottschall, the county's director of emergency services and the lead on the Berks County COVID-19 leadership team, reiterated the concerns he raised last week during his weekly report to the commissioners.
"We see all indicators are trending upward, and we are now seeing hospitalizations tick up on the [state's] early warning dashboard," Gottschall said. "We have continued to see upward trends over the last several weeks, and we are now at a similar point to where we were last November, when we started moving up [in case counts]."
Although death counts in Berks County have remained flat, Gottschall said they are the final lagging indicator after hospitalizations.
"As we see cases go up, a number of weeks later, the deaths go up," he said. "There are people in our community who are not able to weather this well."
Gottschall noted that hospitalizations began to slowly increase about three weeks ago.
St. Joseph Medical Center reported Wednesday that it was treating 16 patients with COVID-19. Four of them were in the intensive care unit and three were on a ventilator.
Reading Hospital's latest report on Tuesday showed that it was treating 64 inpatients with COVID-19. Nine of them were in intensive care.
The Berks County coroner reported two additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the total of people with COVID-19 who died in Berks to 861. Twenty-six additional deaths are still listed as probable.
Gottschall also reported the first-test positivity rates have now reached a level around 40%, after they had dipped to approximately 20% during the mid-winter.
Gottschall warned that mitigation efforts have to remain in place.
"The mistakes we make today, we pay for a number of weeks after we do them," he said. "We as a community can try to do a better job to turn the curve back downward again. The opportunity is there for us to work together and do the right things."
On COVID-19 vaccinations, Gottschall said the state is reporting that 46,367 residents have been partially-vaccinated and 48,583 are fully-vaccinated.
Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt said Co County Wellness — the agency tasked with the county's contract tracing efforts — reported record-high numbers last week, with 645 new contacts.
Barnhardt said many of the new contacts are from education facilities.
He also urged county residents to sign up for the county newsletter by visiting the county's COVID-19 website to receive updates on COVID-19 information and vaccine distributions in Berks County.