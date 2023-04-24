READING, Pa. - A familiar face around Reading is running for city council.

In a news release issued Monday, Democrat Steve Yarnell announced his intention to run for the District One council seat.

District One is currently represented by Chris Daubert, who had previously served on council from 2014-2017. Daubert was appointed in 2022 following the resignation of Brianna Tyson. Yarnell was among several candidates who interviewed for the position.

Yarnell worked as labor and employment lawyer for over 30 years and is a resident of the 18th ward. He currently serves as a Children’s Home of Reading board member and will be named a trustee of the Berks History Center this summer.

His father, Victor, served as mayor of Reading from 1968 - 1972.

Other candidates for the District One seat include Democrat Vanessa Campos and Republican Lou Perugini.

The Pennsylvania primary election is May 16 and the last day to register to vote is May 1.