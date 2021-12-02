READING, Pa. – Joe Bowman still remembers when he first stepped foot inside the Stirling Guest Hotel two years ago for its pre-Christmas soup kitchen outreach.
"I was so overwhelmed with the place," Bowman recalled. "It's so beautiful and so historic and, I mean, the food was good, too, of course but …"
Since then, Bowman's life has undergone a complete transformation — from living at the Hope Rescue Mission, to living on the mansion's property and working as a gardener and caretaker.
"It's kind of like going full circle and there's always hope for anybody," Bowman said. "God is good. God will work in your life. All you have to do is let him."
"I'd always said that God had led me to the mission," Bowman said, "and when the time is right, he'd lead me back out."
Those at the Stirling hope Bowman's success story will inspire others, like the people that come for the hotel's annual holiday soup kitchen on Dec. 18.
"They know how important this is and this will give people hope," said Stirling owner Cesar Gonzales, "and part of our mission is to give people hope."
The hotel is in need of volunteers to host dinners for Bethany Children's Home, Hannah's Hope Ministries and other local people without homes through Life Church.
"I think people are hungry to be together again to also volunteer," Gonzales said. "A lot of our [bed-and-breakfast] guests are coming back to bring their children to help volunteer."
To get more information about volunteering, visit the Stirling Guest Hotel's Facebook page.