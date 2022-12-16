READING, Pa. - The Stirling Guest Hotel is decorated and ready to serve hundreds of people a warm meal ahead of its annual holiday soup kitchen.

Saturday, as many as 100 men receiving services from the Hope Rescue Mission, up to 100 children with TLC Fore Reading and several women being helped by Hannah's Hope Ministries and its graduates will pack the hotel.

The children will be able to enjoy brunch; they will also receive gifts and a special visit from Santa. Later in the day, the men and women from the other organizations will have dinner served to them. Cesar Gonzalez, one of the hotel's owners, will be making the food.

"It is an event from the kindness, from the heart of one person, Cesar, and it is to benefit the whole community, especially the ones who need the help the most, the real downtrodden, the real broken," said Joseph Bowman, a gardener at the hotel who graduated from the Hope Rescue Mission. "I believe some realize how much of a gift of Grace it is that God has inspired Cesar to do this for the community."

"The holidays for men going through a difficult time tend to be the most difficult time or period they're going through, so just having a place where they can fellowship with others and have a warm meal and have joy takes away a lot of the pain they may be going through," said Rus Romanov, operations director for Hope Rescue Mission.

"We're talking about giving. We're talking about receiving. We're talking about how it is you can make your presence impactful when you leave our presence," explained Tillman Sims, TLC Fore Reading.

"For them [the women] -- coming to a place like this -- which is just like a fairyland, it's so important for them to get out in the community and to see folks giving to them in ways that are loving and caring," explained Karen Marsdale, acting director of Hannah's Hope Ministries.

People can help out by volunteering to drive the men from Hope Ministries to the hotel; the Apostolidis family is supporting the event by donating necessary items -- clothing and children's toys -- that they collected from people in the community.

"Especially during this time of year, it's important to give back to people who are underprivileged or in need of things, but any time of year it's really good to do that," said Taso Apostolidis.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m at the Stirling Guest Hotel, which is located at 1120 Centre Avenue in Reading. Anyone is welcome to join.

The full schedule and items still needed can be found on the hotel's website: Community Soup Kitchen stirlingguesthotel.us