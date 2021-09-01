LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. — Plans are again in the works for a 50-plus luxury condominium complex on land that surrounds Stokesay Castle and The Knight's Pub on Mount Penn.
"This is a top-of-the-line area, i.e. we are in the mountains," explained entrepreneur Jack Gulati, Stokesay's owner. "We can build around it, and the view will always be the best you can have."
Development discussions started in 2015, and over the next few weeks, the latest ideas for the $80-million Stokesay Village will cross the desks of officials in Lower Alsace Township. For those who live nearby and are opposed to the development, they took it as a sign.
"Most folks pulled the old signs back out again when the 50-plus community proposal resurfaced and we had a few more printed as well, since we ran out," said Andy Shean, with SaveOurMountain.org.
The group said it's concerned about a number of issues, including traffic, imminent domain, wildlife, and water runoff.
"Water runoff, especially on the downward side of the mountain," said Shean. "A number of community members said they already have water issues to begin with, and so removing, deforesting, which is largely already happening, would create some risk factors there."
Those who want to see the luxury condo complex get built said they are aware of the issues SaveOurMountain.org is talking about.
"I can appreciate their concern, but they have to know that these are manageable requirements of any plan," Gulati explained. "We just can't let the water run all over. Every plan I've ever done or seen has plans for water retention."
Any formal proposals are not expected to be presented until next month.