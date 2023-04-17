READING, Pa. – Reading police say the driver of a car involved in a crash at North Third and Court streets has moderate, non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, two juveniles who were in a stolen car that hit the other car took off on foot, but are now in custody.
Reading Deputy Fire Chief Tom Kemery said his team got right to work on the injured person at the scene. The crash happened across from the Third and Court Fire Station.
"Ran over there," Kemery said. "One gentleman was unconscious and trapped, and the ladder is equipped with rescue tools, so they started operating there."
Police said the stolen car with the two juveniles inside had been involved in an earlier hit-and-run crash. They said when officers tried stopping the car, it fled, leading up to this crash.
"I seen the car slam into another car, and then it looked like almost an explosion," said Jemell Mitchell.
Mitchell said he was walking his children back from school at the time when all of it unfolded around 3:30 p.m.
"Then I see the guy hop out and start running," Mitchell said.
Shattered glass and debris could be seen on the sidewalk outside of the Berks County Community Foundation. A brick wall also had damage. Restoration crews were brought in.
"That car hit extremely hard," Mitchell said.
The Berks County Community Foundation said nobody was hurt inside the building, and employees will be returning to work on Tuesday.
Both of the juveniles were also treated for minor injuries.