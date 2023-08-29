BERN TWP., Pa. - First responders rushed to a crash involving a stolen car in Bern Township late Tuesday morning.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Leisczs Bridge Road near Stinson Drive.

Initial emergency dispatches called for an accident with entrapment and fire.

Police say the car was originally stopped Monday night in Reading when patrol officers noticed that the car's registration plate did not match the vehicle on file.

The car then fled the scene.

Investigators say the vehicle was spotted again in Reading Tuesday morning and police began what they described as a "high speed felony pursuit" that ended at the crash location on Leisczs Bridge Road.

Police say the driver of the stolen car lost control and struck a van. The driver of the van is expected to recover.

No officers were injured, and the driver of the stolen car was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Charges are pending.