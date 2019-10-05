READING, Pa. - A police chase involving a stolen vehicle ended with a fiery crash in Reading Saturday morning.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police said officers were in pursuit of the vehicle when it crashed into a porch in the 300 block of Greenwich Street. The vehicle immediately erupted in flames, police said.
"I heard something popping," said Normi Aponte, who lives nearby. "It's crazy! I'm like oh my God what happened here."
Officials said the crash damaged two porches but the fire was mostly contained to the vehicle.
Carly Kalis, who lives in one of the homes, said officials told her and her fiance to get their kids across the street in case of an explosion. She said she was told the fire was dangerously close to the house's gas lines.
Fire officials said crews were at the scene about 30 minutes.
No injuries were reported.
"It could've been a lot worse," Kalis said.
According to police, one person was taken into custody.