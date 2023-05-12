READING, Pa. - One of America's oldest mummies, and a century-plus resident of Auman Funeral Home in Reading, will soon be laid to rest.

"Who is Stoneman Willie? No one really knows who Stoneman Willie was," said Berks County historian George Meiser IX.

Sources indicate Stoneman Willie, whose identity hasn't been confirmed, was a prisoner in Berks County at the time of his death in the 1890s.

When he first was jailed, he tried to hang himself but was unsuccessful.

"What actually killed him, two days after he got there, was results of excessive drinking, cirrhosis of the liver," said Meiser.

He is believed to be from an affluent family in Manhattan. After his death, no one claimed his body, so it was turned over to Auman Funeral Home, at the time on the verge of a breakthrough in postmortem preservation with the new science of embalming.

"He used formalin, went through this arterial embalming and he entered the body at 3 places," Meiser explained.

The mixture instantly mummified the body who became known as Stoneman Willie.

"The body, over the years, has never been kept enclosed or sealed in any way. So that, with the passage of time, exposure to light in certain occasions, what you see today is result of what happened in 1895," said Meiser.

For generations, people have been going to Auman Funeral home on Penn Street to get a view of Stoneman Willie, but in recent decades he's been kept more private.

"It's a more dignified situation today," Meiser said.

Talks are in the works to give Willie a final resting place later this year; those details haven't been finalized, but the expectation is the public will come out to say goodbye.

"There's an enormous public curiosity," added Meiser. "There always has been. [He's been] a topic of conversation years back, 'did you ever see Stoneman Willie' and a lot of people said 'yes, when they were kids.'"