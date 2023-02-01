READING, Pa. – When someone is severely bleeding, minutes matter. Health experts say a person can bleed to death in as little as five minutes.
A free training is being offered in Reading to "Stop the Bleed." It's being organized by staff with a local nonprofit that works with inner city youth.
Walk inside the Village Cafe of Reading on North 11th Street in Reading, and positive messages surround you. They are words of affirmation meant for teens who need a safe space after school.
"We know that violence among young people...it's extremely high for them to be perpetrators of violence and victims of violence after school," explained Radarra McLendon, founder of The Village of Reading, "and so it's major to have those safe spaces, especially after those school hours."
On Friday, Feb. 3, McLendon's nonprofit is teaming up with Reading Hospital and the Council on Chemical Abuse to teach the teens — and anyone who is interested — skills in the event someone is not safe.
"With the uptick in violence, we just want to educate our community to be prepared to be able to help when there are incidents," McLendon said.
"For us in trauma land, we deal with the fact that 35% who die pre-hospital, die related to blood loss," said Anthony Martin, the trauma program manager for Reading Hospital. "We're really good at our jobs — Reading Hospital is a level one trauma center — but we can't do anything for people if they die before they get to us."
Participants in the training will learn how to stop the bleed using a tourniquet. They will also learn how to pack a deep wound with gauze.
"They get certified, they get a kit, and more importantly, they get the knowledge and skillset that they can use to potentially save someone's life," McLendon said.
Participants will also receive Narcan and other materials that can be used to save someone's life.
The free training begins at 6 p.m. Friday, and it's expected to end around 7:30 p.m.