SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa – Darkness set in as street lights cast shadows on snow mounds after a storm that didn't just come and go, but made itself comfortable for awhile.
"This is a significant storm," said Sean McKee, South Heidelberg Township manager. "Again, anything lasting a couple days. This came in waves so there was a first wave and then a second and then even a third wave."
Riding those waves atop plow trucks were six drivers traversing the township roads to clear a path, adding to roadside piles that speak to just how strong this storm was. Still, there is more work to be done.
"Right now, throughout the township, and this is probably the case in a lot of municipalities, pretty clear and tomorrow will be a little bit of cleanup work, so they'll widen roads," McKee explained. "They'll handle some open space areas."
Earlier, not far away in Womelsdorf — where one of two municipal plow trucks broke down — a dad pushes a snow blower while his daughters help dig out the family fleet.
"I mean, I think I've seen about three feet of snow before, but this is a lot, I feel since like 2015, 2016 something like that," said Danielle Blanchette of Womelsdorf.
Images of snowstorms past give context for what weather is to come, as some sensed the hard work that still lies ahead, by how fast the flakes fell.
"Kinda, yeah seeing it come down the way it was, I kind of expected it to be pretty deep," said Barbara Blanchette.