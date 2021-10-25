BERN TWP., Pa. — The forecast for a rare fall nor'easter in Berks County on Tuesday is pushing back plans for a drive-thru flu shot clinic.
Instead of Tuesday, Penn State Health said it will hold the clinic on Wednesday from 4 until 7:30 p.m. on the parking lot of the St. Joseph Medical Center in Bern Township.
A free flu vaccine will be administered first come, first served to anyone 6 months of age and older. No medical insurance or identification is needed.
Those who attend the clinic must wear a mask. Also, loose-fitting clothing is recommended so that the shot can be administered in the middle of arm.
U.S. government health experts are urging Americans to get vaccinated against both the flu and COVID-19 to avoid what they are calling a "twindemic."