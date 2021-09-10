BERKS COUNTY, Pa. – Lightning bolts and whipping winds — Mother Nature put on quite the show Wednesday night, and it was an encore no one really cared for.
"Just anxiety, I think, and frustration," said Maryann Kelly, who lives on Monroe Avenue in Wyomissing. "You know, you can't do anything."
Kelly and her husband rode out the tornado warning in the basement.
"When we heard what sounded like a locomotive, we were just sure that a tornado went through," Kelly said.
The couple came upstairs a while later to find a massive tree crushing their garage and everything in it. That included a brand new car and priceless memories.
"All my Christmas decorations, which sounds weird, but makes me really sad because I had momentums in ornaments from everywhere we've ever been," Kelly said, "and we've been married 52 years."
"It looks like a war zone now," said John Good of Robesonia. "It's just a mess."
Good lost power in his home and says the back-to-back wild weather events are upsetting and unsettling.
"We never had any weather like this years ago," he said.
As neighborhoods continue to cleanup, lawmakers like Sen. Pat Toomey and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan are urging President Joseph Biden to approve Gov. Tom Wolf's request for a major disaster declaration for Pennsylvania.
Neighbors say that'd be nice, especially if and when Mother Nature decides to perform again.
"It's just overwhelming," Kelly said. "That's probably the best word."