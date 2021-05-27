MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. – A Maxatawny Township family is cleaning up following sweeping storms that brought down trees and brush across Berks County.
"Started out as a little bit of rain," homeowner Bob Rundle said. "Thought it was gonna pass us by and then it just got heavier and heavier."
Rundle and his son were clearing up a downed tree that landed on their car as families in and around the neighborhood dealt with similar issues.
"I did hear the bang when this branch of the tree, the bottom of the tree, came down and hit the car," Rundle said. "I was aware of that."
Those fast-moving, scattered storms brought a number of first responders together to assess the damage and begin the cleanup process.
"We actually set up a command post up here with radio communication," said Fire Chief Mark Richards of the Community Fire Company of Virginville. "That way, we could dispatch our own crews as we get the calls to make it easier on us to take it away from the (communications) center."
A side spot on Crystal Ridge Road provided first responder crews from Virginville, Kutztown, Fleetwood and elsewhere a spot to center their efforts as damage reports continued to come in through the late afternoon and evening.
"We got our first call right on this road, Crystal Ridge Road, for trees and wires down," Richards said. "It started there. We started getting calls after calls."
Met-Ed was also on the scene to handle issues related to downed wires following a sporadic storm that brought damage to one street and spared the next. Despite the damage, the Virginville fire chief said no injuries had been reported in the area.