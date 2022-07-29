power outage wires repairs caution generic
MGN

EXETER TWP., Pa. - Hundreds of people lost power in Berks County when strong thunderstorms rolled through the area Thursday evening.

Met-Ed crews repaired many of the damaged wires and restored power Thursday night, but about 800 customers were still without electricity Friday morning, said a company spokesperson.

Crews eventually figured out the problem was a downed tree that had fallen on equipment and electric lines in Exeter Township. Tree and line crews were working to clear that scene later Friday morning.

Power is expected to be restored to all customers by about midday, Met-Ed said.

