READING, Pa. -- Reading's Mayor announced Thursday street sweeping will resume in the city next week.
Mayor Eddie Moran said in a statement that street sweepers will resume their service routes on Monday, Feb. 7, weather permitting.
"I am glad to hear that the Street Sweeper Program will resume soon, as it is an important tool to maintain clean and safe streets. I also want to take this opportunity to remind the public to be aware, engaged, and follow the protocols for their neighborhood's scheduled route," said Mayor Morán. "Keeping our city clean and safe is essential to my administration, and working harmoniously with our residents is our main goal."
Should anyone need to report anything related to the Street Sweeper Program, they may contact the Citizen's Service Center from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 877-727-3234 or use the Reading iRequest app available for Android and Apple smartphones.