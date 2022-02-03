Reading City Hall

READING, Pa. -- Reading's Mayor announced Thursday street sweeping will resume in the city next week.

Mayor Eddie Moran said in a statement that street sweepers will resume their service routes on Monday, Feb. 7, weather permitting.

"I am glad to hear that the Street Sweeper Program will resume soon, as it is an important tool to maintain clean and safe streets. I also want to take this opportunity to remind the public to be aware, engaged, and follow the protocols for their neighborhood's scheduled route," said Mayor Morán. "Keeping our city clean and safe is essential to my administration, and working harmoniously with our residents is our main goal."

Should anyone need to report anything related to the Street Sweeper Program, they may contact the Citizen's Service Center from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 877-727-3234 or use the Reading iRequest app available for Android and Apple smartphones.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you