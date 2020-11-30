GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - Some drivers spent this soggy Monday stuck in their cars on I-78 in northern Berks County.
A crash involving at least two tractor trailers tied up traffic on the highway for hours. The crash happened on I-78 westbound between Exit 40 (Kutztown/Krumsville) and Exit 35 (Lenhartsville).
A backlog of traffic is being detoured so crews can continue clearing the scene.
Still no word on what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved, but our cameras saw at least two tractor trailers that appeared to be damaged. No word if weather was a factor, but we saw heavy periods of rain throughout the day along with fog and low visibility.
No word yet on if anyone was hurt. State police are investigating.