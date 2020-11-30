PennDOT footage of I-78 crash

Courtesy PennDOT

A stretch of I-78 is closed Monday afternoon after a crash.

The crash happened on I-78 westbound between Exit 40 (Kutztown/Krumsville) and Exit 35 (Lenhartsville). All lanes are closed, according to 511PA. 

I-78 west is closed at exit 40.  All westbound traffic is diverted onto Route 737 to Route 222.  

Also, I-78 east is closed at exit 29.  Traffic will be diverted onto Route 61.

A PennDOT camera shows traffic backed up at the scene.

A 69 News crew is headed to the scene. Stay with 69 News and wfmz.com for updates.

