GREENWICH TWP., Pa. — Interstate 78 reopened Tuesday evening, several hours after a tractor-trailer erupted in flames, closing a miles' long stretch of the westbound lanes and leading to a massive backup of traffic.

State police said the fire broke out in a construction zone in Greenwich Township, Berks County. The westbound lanes of I-78 were shut down between the Trexlertown and Lenhartsville exits.

Westbound traffic was backed up all the way back to Hamilton Boulevard near Allentown. Congestion also spilled onto Routes 22, 100, 222, and 309.

State police said I-78 West was reopened around 6:30 p.m.