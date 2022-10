GREENWICH TWP., Pa. — A tractor-trailer fire shut down a big stretch of Interstate 78 on both sides of the border between Berks and Lehigh counties for part of Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic was backed up as crews cleared the scene.

The shutdown was between Exit 49A-Trexlertown in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County and Exit 35-Lenhartsville in Greenwich Township, Berks County.

The highway has since reopened.