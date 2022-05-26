WEST READING, Pa. - A stroke patient is thanking the healthcare team and the Good Samaritan responsible for saving his life.
On March 25, Larry Moyer of Spring Township, collapsed from a stroke in the locker room at PA Fitness, a media release says.
The release continues to write, Paul Tanis and another gym patron, spotted him lying on the floor and asked Dorrine Griesbaum, the gym manager, to call 911 immediately. Their quick action and the response of local ambulance and the team at Reading Hospital saved Mr. Moyer’s life.
On Sunday, May 22, in recognition of National Stroke Month, Mr. Moyer met with those involved in his treatment.
Those in attendance included Mr. Tanus, Ms. Griesbaum, Jake Schweitzer and David Stemler, the two first responders from Western Berks Ambulance Association who treated Mr. Moyer on the way to Reading Hospital and Ahmad Al-Sibai, MD, Tower Health Medical Group Neurology.
“I cannot stress how critical it is to call 9-1-1 when an individual is suffering a stroke,” said Vaibhav Goswami, MD, Tower Health Medical Group Neurology – West Reading. “When treating a stroke, every second counts. EMS alerts our team so we are prepared when the patient arrives, and we can immediately begin testing and treatment.”
When Mr. Moyer arrived at the hospital, he was paralyzed on his right side and his speech was affected. The Stroke team acted quickly and treated him with IV t-PA to dissolve the blood clot, hospital staff reports.
Less than one hour after receiving the treatment he began to regain feeling on the right side of his body and within 24 hours he no longer had paralysis or slurred speech. After six days in the hospital Mr. Moyer was released with no restrictions.
“I’ve talked with Larry before, so I knew something serious was happening,” said Mr. Tanis. “While others called 9-1-1, I waited with him until an ambulance came. I didn’t know it was a stroke, but he had the classic warning signs I’ve always heard about - when he tried to speak his words were slurred and one side of his face was drooping. I’m so glad he made a full recovery. We all have to help each other and that is what I would hope anyone would do in a similar situation.”
Mr. Moyer made a full recovery since the stroke. He said, “Six days after the stroke I walked out of the hospital. All the people involved were my angels. Each one did exactly what needed to be done – from calling 9-1-1, getting me to the hospital, and giving me the clot busting drug. I’m so fortunate for my recovery and that I get a second chance at life.”