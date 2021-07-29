Strong thunderstorms swept through the area late Thursday afternoon and evening, bringing damaging winds, hail, and several confirmed and other possible tornadoes. A tornado watch was issued early in the afternoon to highlight the potential for severe weather.
Tornado warnings were then issued for northern Berks and western Lehigh counties first, around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Damaging winds were reported from Kempton to Weisenberg and Lynn Townships, with utility poles knocked down, trees uprooted, wires down, and some building damage as well.
Another tornado warning was issued for northern Lehigh and Northampton counties a half hour later, with reports of uprooted trees around Slatington.
The storm also caused damage to at least one plane at Slatington Airport.
Around 5 p.m., another tornado warning was issued for lower Northampton and upper Bucks counties, with tree and building damage reported around Hellertown. No confirmed tornadoes touched down in the Lehigh Valley as of yet, but the National Weather Service could decide to investigate the damage if warranted over the next few days.
The storms also lifted up bleachers and sent them flying into a parked school bus at Slatington Elementary.
The Lehigh Valley storms strengthened and organized further as they moved southeast through Bucks and Hunterdon counties, with one long tracked supercell thunderstorm developing around Quakertown and slicing southeast through Bucks County towards New Hope and then crossing over into the Trenton area in western New Jersey. The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for a large tornado in the Trenton area, calling it a particularly dangerous situation, rare wording for this part of the country. A storm survey of the damage will confirm if a tornado touched down, how strong it was, and how long it was on the ground for.
Another tornado warning was issued for lower Bucks County along the I-276 Pennsylvania Turnpike corridor, and a tornado was confirmed around the Neshaminy Mall with major building damage around Bensalem.
These storms were due to a cold front slicing into some very humid air. Despite the cloudy weather, a tremendous amount of energy and spin higher up in the sky fueled Thursday's severe storms.
The entire state of Pennsylvania has only seen three tornadoes until Thursday. That number could double, depending on the results of the damage surveys over the coming days.