Tree on house
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

MT. PENN, Pa. - It's a windy start to the work week in Berks County.

Strong wind gusts are to blame for bringing down several trees and power lines around the region.

In Mt. Penn, a tree fell onto a home in the 2600 block of Fairview Avenue. There were no reports of injuries.

Trees were also reported to have fallen, some on wires, in Alsace, Douglass, Earl, Exeter, Maidencreek, Ontelaunee, and Tilden townships.

Multiple traffic lights were also reported to have been out on Route 61 in Tilden Township, near Hamburg.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Berks County until 3 p.m.

