BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Wind-related damage to utility lines caused power outages in several spots around Berks County Tuesday.

Met-Ed spokesperson Todd Meyers said he expects to see more outages over the next 20 hours as strong winds move across the region. Meyers added that crews in the area are ready to handle restoration efforts.

130 Met-Ed customers in Boyertown lost power after a tree damaged a cross arm atop a utility pole along Furnace Hil Road. About 100 customers near Gosling Court in Reading were knocked out when fallen trees struck a pole there.

Met-Ed is currently reporting over 800 customers out in Berks. Updates on restoration efforts can be found on their online outage map.

PPL is currently working to restore power to over 700 customers in the Shillington area. Updates can be found here.