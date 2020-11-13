MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating the death of a student at a residence hall at Kutztown University.

University officials said a student death was reported at Dixon Hall on campus.

Kutztown University Dixon Hall student death

Kutztown University police, Pennsylvania State Police and the Berks County district attorney were at the scene handling the investigation. The campus was not locked down, university officials said.

Students have been asked to avoid the investigation area. The university said counseling services will be available for any students who need assistance Friday morning.

