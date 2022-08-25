READING, Pa. — According to one local professor, there are different ways to look at the federal government's new student loan forgiveness plans.

"Like anything else, there's always two sides to this story," said Farhad Saboori, an economics professor at Albright College in Reading.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced student loan forgiveness plans that he said would help more than 40 million Americans, and he extended the pause on student loan repayments.

"So, on the benefit side, there's a lot of evidence that it is money well spent," Saboori said, "but on the cost side, it's not free."

"There's concerns about the issue of inflation," he added. "There's concerns about issues of fairness."

Biden said student loan repayments will resume in January. His plan also aims to forgive up to $10,000 of federal student loan debt for individuals earning less than $125,000 a year and households earning less than $250,000 annually.

Victoria Zelano of Sinking Spring said she has two kids in college and thinks student loans make life difficult for students.

"Especially the kids that are really smart and, you know, they're trying really hard to do well in school," Zelano said.

Debbie Alfiero of Exter Township called the plan a good thing, saying it's a help.

"I would've liked to see more," Alfiero said, "but if it gets us a little bit of relief, I'll take it."

People using Pell grants could get up to $20,000 forgiven.

Some Republicans have said the plan insults Americans who've repaid their debt and people who didn't go to college.

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, said it will have wide-reaching, negative ramifications across America's economy, including increasing what he calls already disastrous inflation.

Officials said applications for relief will be available before the end of the year.