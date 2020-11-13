KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Authorities are investigating the death of a student at a residence hall at Kutztown University in Maxatawny Township.
Kutztown University officials said a student death was reported at Dixon Hall on campus. Kutztown University police, Pennsylvania State Police and the Berks County district attorney are at the scene handling the investigation. The campus is not on lockdown, officials said.
Students have been asked to avoid the investigation area. The university said counseling services will be available for any students who need assistance Friday morning.
