READING, Pa. — This fall, some Berks County kids could have the chance to test their knowledge of the government and how it works on a national stage. First, though, they have to place in the top three of a local Civics Bee.

Inspiring young minds from Berks to care about the government and how it works: That's the goal of the inaugural Berks County Civics Bee.

"This is literally the structure of our community," said Katie Heatherington Cunfer, who is the director of government and community relations for the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance. "We talk about kids can go on to be president. We also need kids to be a part of the local water authority board."

To have their chance to take the stage, interested 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students in Berks will first need to submit a 500-word essay about how an issue in their community can be solved using civics.

"The window is open, and we're requiring those be submitted by Feb. 24," Heatherington Cunfer.

The anonymous essays will be judged by community leaders. The top 20 writers will advance to the bee, which is set for April 12 at Reading Area Community College's Miller Center for the Arts. That's when they will have their knowledge tested in front of friends, family and neighbors and have the chance to earn more than just an appreciation for civics and new friends.

"The top three students get a cash prize," she added. "Third place is $250. Second place is $500. First place is $1,000."

The top three will also advance to a statewide Civics Bee contest, which is set for June in Harrisburg, and have yet another chance to earn a cash prize and move on to a national contest.

"We're working with the Pennsylvania Chamber," stated Heatherington Cunfer. "There is hope of having tours in and around the Capitol. Hope to have a chance to meet the members physically in the building that day. The goal of this and the goal of promoting civics education is really to make sure we do have a society that continues to understands the importance of local government and community involvement."

Information about the 2023 National Civics Bee and which states have been invited to participate can be found on the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's website.