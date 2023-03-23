MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Students from around Berks County competed in the 10th annual "STEM Design Challenge" Wednesday. The event was hosted by the Berks County Intermediate Unit.

More than 170 fourth and fifth graders from across the region teamed up on over 40 teams to tackle environmental issues.

Each team was tasked to identify one issue that they wished to address.

They then had to come up with a solution by building a prototype out of K'Nex to resolve the problem. Officials said there's a wide variety of things the kids can do.

"They can either improve on something that is already built or they can create something totally new that will clean you know, the ocean or rivers to help marine life," said Jillian Darlington, career readiness and STEM specialist at BCIU.

Teams were graded by a panel of judges.

Wednesday's winners, a team named 'The Blue Takis' from Exeter Township's Owatin Creek Elementary school, will go on to compete in the state competition in Harrisburg on May 12.

Sixth and eighth graders will compete next week.