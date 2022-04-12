KUTZTOWN Pa. | Kutztown University staff and students have one of their own on their minds this week after state police say someone struck a student with a car as she was crossing Kutztown Road.
"Hoping waiting and praying for her recovery," Matt Santos of Kutztown University said.
The University says the young woman was almost all the way across when she was hit. State police say the driver and passenger were not hurt but the car was banged up in the front.
"Our crossing guards are there Monday through Friday in times of heaviest traffic from 7:30 in the morning until four in the afternoon," Santos said.
The crossing guards aren't there on the weekends. A pre planned campus safety walk Wednesday night is now an even bigger deal.
"After this incident a lot of students have been reaching out and offering suggestions so that is definitely something we are going to take into account," said student body president Kayla Sherry.
"Just to get the word out that safety is a team effort between our students our administration faculty and staff," Santos said.
University reps say the campus is safe and are reminding students and those just passing through to be careful.
"Keep an eye out for pedestrians and our students so we can preserve our caring campus community and keep everyone safe," Sherry said.