HAMBURG, Pa. -- A janitor in the Hamburg Area School District is on the mend thanks to some quick acting students.
He was working when he fell and hit his head last November.
Some teenagers waiting for their high school musical practice heard him fall.
Some of the students stayed with him to keep him calm as another ran to the nurse's office for gauze and gloves.
The students helped apply pressure to the wound as a teacher called 911.
The borough honored the students for their efforts, and that janitor is doing fine.