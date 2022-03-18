HAMBURG, Pa. -- A janitor in the Hamburg Area School District is on the mend thanks to some quick acting students.

He was working when he fell and hit his head last November.

Some teenagers waiting for their high school musical practice heard him fall.

Some of the students stayed with him to keep him calm as another ran to the nurse's office for gauze and gloves.

The students helped apply pressure to the wound as a teacher called 911.

The borough honored the students for their efforts, and that janitor is doing fine.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you