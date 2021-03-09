MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. – During the waning days of winter, as snow piles recede, Kutztown University students continue to adjust to this COVID-19-regulated campus environment.

"All of my classes I do from my dorm room with my roommate doing their own classes, so it's a kinda interesting situation," said Corinne Deichneister.

"Certainly not my experience with any other college campus at the moment," said Cole Huther, a junior. "I'm usually used to a more vibrant and active campus."

Kutztown University

The entrance to Rohrbach Library at Kutztown University.

Now, there's news of a potential return to that pre-pandemic college campus environment, as in-person classes, more open dining and residence halls, and extracurricular activities and sports returning with fans are planned for the fall.

"I'm pretty excited," said Huther. "I think it's actually a step in the right direction. I'm glad. Everyone's a little worried about like the pandemic."

"If we were still wearing masks, I'd be okay with that," said Deichneister."“I do think people should try to get the vaccine. If we still have masks on and still careful about like touching and sanitizing everything, I think we will be okay."

What could the campus environment look like when it comes to things like masking and social distancing? According to the university, those details are still up in the air.

"It's all gonna depend on what happens now and September with COVID," said Matt Santos, vice president of communications at Kutztown University. "I think it's too premature to be able to describe exactly what it will look like but certainly we have to follow the guidance of the various agencies."

Kutztown University

Golden Bear Plaza at Kutztown University.

University officials say, in line with state guidance, they're encouraging everyone who will come to campus in the fall to get vaccinated.

Nearly all staff have already returned to campus. More details are forthcoming and all dependent upon the path of the pandemic.

"I don't think a switch will go on and it will be over," Santos said. "I think it's going to take some patience and time to ultimately get where we all want to be."

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.