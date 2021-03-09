MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. – During the waning days of winter, as snow piles recede, Kutztown University students continue to adjust to this COVID-19-regulated campus environment.
"All of my classes I do from my dorm room with my roommate doing their own classes, so it's a kinda interesting situation," said Corinne Deichneister.
"Certainly not my experience with any other college campus at the moment," said Cole Huther, a junior. "I'm usually used to a more vibrant and active campus."
Now, there's news of a potential return to that pre-pandemic college campus environment, as in-person classes, more open dining and residence halls, and extracurricular activities and sports returning with fans are planned for the fall.
"I'm pretty excited," said Huther. "I think it's actually a step in the right direction. I'm glad. Everyone's a little worried about like the pandemic."
"If we were still wearing masks, I'd be okay with that," said Deichneister."“I do think people should try to get the vaccine. If we still have masks on and still careful about like touching and sanitizing everything, I think we will be okay."
What could the campus environment look like when it comes to things like masking and social distancing? According to the university, those details are still up in the air.
"It's all gonna depend on what happens now and September with COVID," said Matt Santos, vice president of communications at Kutztown University. "I think it's too premature to be able to describe exactly what it will look like but certainly we have to follow the guidance of the various agencies."
University officials say, in line with state guidance, they're encouraging everyone who will come to campus in the fall to get vaccinated.
Nearly all staff have already returned to campus. More details are forthcoming and all dependent upon the path of the pandemic.
"I don't think a switch will go on and it will be over," Santos said. "I think it's going to take some patience and time to ultimately get where we all want to be."