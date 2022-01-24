Students are back at Kutztown University and Albright College as COVID-19 sticks around.
"We've learned a lot over the last year-and-a-half, two years and so many of the protocols we have in place are similar to what we've had before," said Matt Santos, Kutztown University vice president for University relations and athletics.
Kutztown University is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated and is testing asymptomatic people on a weekly basis.
Masks are also required indoors.
Despite recent changes to the CDC guidelines, the University is sticking with a 10-day isolation and quarantine period.
"We just think at this point it's worked for us and it's safer for the campus community, especially right now with the spike in the omicron variant," said Santos.
Over at Albright College, a pandemic planning task force continues to meet regularly and makes recommendations to the College president.
"We're always following what the CDC is recommending, what the American College Health is recommending and also what the NCAA is recommending for our student athletes," said Samantha Wesner, Albright College chief health officer and senior vice president of student and campus life.
With the omicron variant still prevalent, the College is changing masks.
"We've delivered surgical masks to everyone on campus and so we're encouraging our campus community to where surgical masks or where KN95 masks," said Wesner.
Albright is also continuing to test and do contact tracing.
"We also have spaces in campus for students if they are infected with COVID and need to be isolated," said Wesner.
Students who get COVID-19 are required to quarantine for at least five days.
"Our health center makes the decision, what can the student do next," said Wesner.