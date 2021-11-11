Veterans Day walk in western Berks County
LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — Flag-waving veterans took to Route 422 in western Berks County on Thursday.

Dozens of veterans participated in the annual Veterans Day walk from Wernersville to Womelsdorf. They were led by the United States flag and the flags of the nation's military branches.

The veterans' journey took them to memorials in Wernersville, Robesonia, and Womelsdorf and past Conrad Weiser High School, where they were greeted by students lining the driveway.

The group then gathered for a ceremony at Conrad Weiser Middle School, where more students saluted and cheered on the veterans.

