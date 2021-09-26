KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Under the bright shining lights at the Kutztown Middle School, the Berks County Outstanding Young Woman Scholarship Program hit the stage once again.
"COVID is still having an effect, but we had to change venues because seating wasn't available," said Norman Adam, OYW chairman.
COVID-19 is certainly not enough to close the curtains for a second year in a row.
"I love being able to see everybody, be in person and just get to have everyone around again," said Hamburg Area School District contestant Cheyenne Weiss.
Weiss is one of 15 contestants looking to take home one of several scholarship awards. She is competing in categories ranging from fitness to scholastic achievement.
"It has been such a wild ride, but I've had such a fun time getting close with all the girls, learning more about Berks County, it's just been a great experience all around," said Weiss.
Daniel Boone student Amanda Ott is competing right at her side.
"It's very amazing to meet so many talented people who love what they're doing and passionate about what they're doing," said Ott.
WFMZ's Mike Reinert was the program's MC for the 29th time.
The Berks County tradition drew in dozens of people Saturday night. It is something OYW Chairman Norman Adam said he has been a part of for decades.
"My wife and I have been involved since 1976," said Adam. "The atmosphere is exciting, the parents, other friends, the girls themselves are having a great time," said Adams.
The program is distributing more than $6,000 in scholarships to high school seniors in Berks County.
The runner up gets $1,500, the second runner up $750, and the third runner up $300.
There are also smaller prizes for categories like aerobics and fitness, presence and presentation, scholastic achievement and interview.